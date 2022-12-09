Not Available

Moonshine and Valentine

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Guan Pi Pi lives a quiet life until a mysterious man named Helan Jing Ting appears. Jing Ting is blind when he’s under the sunlight, but has an excellent vision at night. Furthermore, he’s a vegetarian. He’s an expert when it comes to ancient jade and he always stares at the moon while listening to a serenade at night. At first, it seems like Pi Pi and Jing Ting met each other by coincidence, but they’re actually tied together by fate. However, Jing Ting’s father pronounced a curse on them: Pi Pi always dies a terrible death when she wants to reciprocate Jing Ting’s love. Jing Ting isn’t willing to give up though. Will he be able to change their fate in this life?

Cast

Victoria SongGuan Pi Pi
Johnny HuangHelan Jing Ting
Xu Kai ChengTao Jia Lin

View Full Cast >

Images