Moonstrike is a British television series produced by the BBC in 1963. The series was an anthology programme: a collection of self-contained stories about acts of resistance in occupied Europe during the Second World War. Producer Gerard Glaister drew upon his own wartime experiences, having served as a pilot in the RAF. Most of the music for the series was provided by composer Dudley Simpson, and was some of his first work in the field of composing 'incidental music'.