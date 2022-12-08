Not Available

More Beautiful Than A Flower

  Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

This series revolves around bright hardworking loving mother Go Doo Shim as Lee Young Ja who does her best to insure that her family has a happy life. Her husband Joo Hyun as Kim Do Chil unfortunately ruins the atmosphere of the happy family by having an affair with a woman who comes to carry his child. The eldest daughter Bae Jung Ok as Mi Oak suggests to her mother that she get a divorce, while the youngest daughter Han Go Eun as Mi Soo finds attraction to the handsome looks of an investor who harbors a deep dark secret. Will this family be torn apart or can it be salvaged?

Cast

Bae Jong-okKim Mi-ok
Joo Hyun
Kim Myung-min

Images