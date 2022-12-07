More Industrial Revelations

Not Available

You may know him from the Fast Show as one of the "Suits You Sir" fellas and (my favourite) the character who "This week has mostly been eating... armadillos". He really brings the subject to life, and would definitely be something to look forward to for kids who have boring history teachers. The first series charted the progress of the Industrial Revolution from water wheels, canals, iron bridges, right up to the invention of the steam train and the creation of our railway networks. This second series looks at specific inventions, technologies and their impact. If it is anywhere near as good as the first series, it will be well worth watching. I think that tonight's episodes are about hats and beer. Which is nice.