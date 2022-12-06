More Tears

Not Available

The successor to Ken Finkleman's comedy/satire "The Newsroom" takes a darker, and more surrealistic take on the media and even life itself. The plot centers around George, who is now the director of a travelling documentary crew. George is a media manipulator without scruples or integrity, he effortlessly exploits the subjects of his documentaries into distorting the facts in his quest to make "good television". But, when George tries to bring this controlling "God-complex" to his personal life, chaos results. His marriage is falling apart, mostly due to his self-love, and unwillingness to express emotion.