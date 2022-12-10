More Than Friends

Due to a misunderstanding, Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon have held a crush on each other for over 10 years. Lee Soo works as a photographer and he is attractive. He is also mistaken for a model many times. Kyung Woo Yeon works as a calligrapher. She has had a crush on Lee Soo for the past 10 years, since she was 18 years old.
|Ong Seong-wu
|Lee Soo
|Shin Ye Eun
|Kyung Woo-yeon
|Kim Dong-jun
|On Jun-soo
|Pyo Ji-hoon
|Jin Sang-hyuk
|Ahn Eun-jin
|Kim Young-hee
|Choi Chan-ho
|Shin Hyun-jae
View Full Cast >