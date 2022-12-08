More Than Magic

Not Available

“Everything you are about to see is an illusion... Everything you are about to hear is the truth...” Prepare to suspend your disbelief and join Celebrity Magician Christopher Wayne as he travels Australia and the world performing impossible street magic, stage magic, and pushes the limits with death defying stunts. Over 13 epic episodes, watch as Christopher hangs upside down in a straight jacket with just seconds to escape, drives a sports car whilst blindfolded, is locked in a box with a deadly countdown timer, and takes a very special trip to Mexico to bring a little magic to the local orphanages.