Morelia is Mexican telenovela which starred Alpha Acosta, Arturo Peniche and Cecilia Bolocco. It was the first Mexican soap opera filmed in the city of Miami, it was produced and broadcast on Televisa in 1995–1996, Univision in 1996 and 2000–2001, Galavisión in 1998, and TeleFutura in 2003–2004. It is a remake of La Zulianita with Lupita Ferrer and José Bardina.