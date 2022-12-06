Morgan Spurlock's New Britannia

Not Available

Famed for his multi award-winning 2004 documentary, Super Size Me in which he ate nothing but McDonald’s for 30 days, Spurlock has carved out a successful career challenging society’s accepted norms and bringing wry humour to taboo subjects. Unapologetically candid and shamelessly irreverent, no subject will be off-limits as Spurlock takes a comedy sideswipe at the behaviours and institutions which make Britain so… British. Witty, off-beat and deliciously scathing, each of the 10x 60-minute shows will see Spurlock scrutinize one particular aspect of British society, with the help of some big-name guests from the worlds of comedy, celebrity and politics, from both sides of the Atlantic.