Mork & Mindy is a spin-off from an episode of Happy Days seen in February 1978, in which an alien from the planet Ork lands on Earth and attempts to kidnap Richie. Mork is a misfit on his own planet because of his sense of humor, so the humorless Orkans send him off to study Earthlings, whose 'crazy' customs they had never been able to understand. Mork lands, in a giant eggshell, near Boulder, Colorado and is befriended by pretty Mindy McConnell, a clerk at a music store run by her father. Mork looks human, but his strange mixture of Orkan and Earthling customs leads most people to think of him as a nut.