Not Available

Hello, I'm Morph and welcome to my new website. This stuff is all very modern to me because although I don't look it, I was created way back in the 1970's, Sounds almost prehistoric now and I have to say that some mornings I feel rather prehistoric but with work-outs and regular kneading I manage to retain my looks. On this site you'll be able to meet a number of my old chums including my alter ego, Chas, as well as learn about what's happening in my world. I hope you enjoy it.