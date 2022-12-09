Not Available

Morran and Tobias

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Morran and her son Tobias is two people at the fringes of society. For 34 years, croft 9: 4 had been their home and security, but now the property expropriated by the municipality of Trosa and stands gaping empty. When we meet Morran and Tobias again, they have sold a small piece of land to the municipality and had the opportunity to move back in a month's time. There are many emotions that torn up when the household goods will be extracted to the meeting with the old life in the house. Yet we encounter a profound warmth and love of these two unusual that have chosen to survive. With Johan Rheborg and Robert Gustafsson.

Cast

Johan RheborgMorran
Robert GustafssonTobias

