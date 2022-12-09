Not Available

Morran and her son Tobias is two people at the fringes of society. For 34 years, croft 9: 4 had been their home and security, but now the property expropriated by the municipality of Trosa and stands gaping empty. When we meet Morran and Tobias again, they have sold a small piece of land to the municipality and had the opportunity to move back in a month's time. There are many emotions that torn up when the household goods will be extracted to the meeting with the old life in the house. Yet we encounter a profound warmth and love of these two unusual that have chosen to survive. With Johan Rheborg and Robert Gustafsson.