Married To A Lie is a gripping and complex psychological thriller in which the pieces of a puzzle gradually come together. Married To A Lie is an intriguing narrative about love and honesty. How well do we ultimately know our nearest and dearest? Do we know them only as well as we choose to? Or as much as they allow us to know them? Married To A Lie is a story about Sonja, who is about to get married to Kim. In the middle of the wedding preparations, Kim is suddenly taken ill, Sonja sets off to drive him to the hospital, is involved in a car crash, and Kim dies in the hospital. After she recovers from the worst trauma, Sonja starts to sort out the practicalities connected to Kim's death. It transpires that Kim had been lying to her about his entire life. The successful businessman turns out to be an unemployed idler, who, to top it all, was going to leave Sonja just before the wedding. The man Sonja was marrying did not exist. Sonja starts to probe into Kim's hidden past, as it has been her past also. It is the only way for Sonja to survive her loss. The Married To A Lie is gradually evolving into a multilevel thriller in which the real meanings of the actions won't be revealed to the audience until the very end of the story. In the final episode, the things seen will get an entirely new interpretation.