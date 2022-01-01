Not Available

Morty Kombat is a series made by Lowbrow Studios, known for Sonic For Hire and Mega Man Dies At The End. The series premiered on May 12, 2013 on Machinima's Happy Hour Channel. The series is about Morty, an accountant who accidentally stumbles upon the Mortal Kombat Universe after pressing the "Outworld" Button on a microwave. Immediately upon entry, he is enlisted by Shang Tsung to become a kombatant. Goro brutally beats Morty, and Morty is being guided by Raiden, who says in order to get back to his world, he has to be the Mortal Kombat champion