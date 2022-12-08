Mosaic Japan

Not Available

After being retrenched from his job at a Tokyo securities firm, Tsunezue Riichi decides to return to his hometown to work. He soon lands a job at the company GALAXYZ, a job that his parents highly recommended. GALAXYZ is a newly set up company, with young entrepreneur Kui Yoshiaki at its helm. Unbeknownst to Riichi, the company actually handles AV (Adult Videos i.e. Porn) projects. Even the OL's at the company's premises are actually all aspiring AV actresses. Throughout the entire company, everything is AV-centric, with even filming taking place within the office! Amidst all these, Riichi finds himself fascinated by a sweet charming girl, Momoko, another OL/AV-wannabe...