Most Beautiful Thing

Not Available

Set in the late 1950s, Coisa Mais Linda follows Maria Luiza, a young rich paulistana (born in São Paulo city), who moves to Rio de Janeiro to open a restaurant with her husband. Upon arrival, she discovers he abandoned her and ran off with all the money. Desperate at first, Malu will recover herself and pursuit a new a dream in the midst of the city's vibration to the sound of the emerging Bossa Nova. In this endeavor, she will count on three incredible women: Lígia, her childhood friend who has a beautiful voice; Adélia, a black carioca (born in Rio de Janeiro) worker, with sheer determination and unshakeable strength, and Thereza, a modern and independent writer.