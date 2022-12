Not Available

Could you lock yourself in a haunted location for 24 hours? Well that's just what the Most Haunted team do. Presented by Yvette Fielding, the crew investigate some of the scariest places in Europe, attempting different methods and experiments to try and communicate with the dead, and prove the existence of life after death. Most Haunted is LIVINGtv's hit paranormal TV show. The results are outstanding. Skeptics are becoming believers!