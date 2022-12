Not Available

Welcome to the Most Wanted guide at TV Tome.The "Most Wanted" unit was an elite task force of the Los Angeles Police Department, concentrating exclusively on criminals on the mayor's most-wanted list. By taking on one case at a time and cutting through normal red tape, Capt. Linc Evers and his two assistants were able to track down the city's most dangerous criminals, often by use of daring undercover work. Perhaps a prelude of America's Most Wanted.