Mot i brøstet (1993-1997) is a Norwegian sitcom that was shown on TV 2 from winter 1993 to autumn 1997. Television series was the first of its kind in Norway and was created by Tore Ryen. The series premiered on 22 January 1993, and a total of 142 episodes were sent. The very last episode was sent on 8 December 1997.