Mother

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Nobuo Mizuta

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nippon Television Network (NTV)

Matsuyuki plays the part of Nao Suzuhara, an elementary school teacher. When she realizes that one of the female students is receiving abuse from her mother, Nao's maternal instincts kick in, and she impulsively decides to bring the girl into her own care. Serving as a substitute mother, Nao takes the child on a trip from Hokkaido to Tokyo, and the two experience various events together along the way.

Cast

Yasuko MatsuyukiSuzuhara Nao
Koji YamamotoFujiyoshi Shunsuke
Wakana SakaiSuzuhara Mei
Kana KurashinaSuzuhara Kaho
Mana AshidaMichiki Reina
Machiko OnoMichiki Hitomi

