Mother Game

Kanbara Kiko is a poor single mother whose 5-year-old son, Haruto, gets admitted to a prestigious kindergarten in an unexpected turn of events. One Haruto's first day of school, high-end cars are backed up in front of the kindergarten’s front gate. Mothers swagger on high heels within the compound and carry luxury brand bags. Although Kiko is shocked by the reality of this kindergarten where she is out of her element, she expresses her feelings directly to the mothers who regard her as an enemy. With her vivacity and compassion, she starts to change the thinking and establish new bonds with these rigid women living in a completely different world and generation.