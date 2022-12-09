Not Available

If you thought dressing a bride was difficult…try dressing her mother! Mother of the Bride takes us inside the drama that ignites when mom tries to find the best dress at one of the most stressful times in her life. Every day, the dress consultants at T.Carolyn Fashions navigate the front lines of family conflict- helping moms look great and satisfy the bride's often strident opinions. The shop's owners, Barbara and Terrie Tibbetts, help exasperated women overcome figure flaws, bad taste and out-of-control expectations in the quest for the perfect dress. If that isn't challenging enough-add the bossy bride, a controlling husband or bitchy best friend. Luckily, these dress consultants navigate the stormy waters with frank advice and a huge sense of humour. They are passionate about mom looking drop dead gorgeous on her big day.