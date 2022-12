Not Available

The miniseries follows the lives of Tatiana, her two daughters and her granddaughter. Tatiana is a fitness instructor at one of the best gyms in town, her elder daughter works as a secretary in a company while the younger still goes to high school. Tatiana’s experiences with men and in marriage have been painful. She tries to inculcate that same mistrust to her daughters… But it all changes when one of them falls in love!