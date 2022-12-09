Not Available

Motherland: Fort Salem

  • Drama
  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Freeform Studios

Set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country, “Motherland: Fort Salem” follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped, with the more dominant women on the front lines fighting looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world—but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Cast

Taylor HicksonRaelle Collar
Jessica SuttonTally Craven
Ashley Nicole WilliamsAbigail Bellweather
Lyne ReneeSarah Alder
Demetria McKinneyAnacostia Quartermain
Amalia HolmScylla

