Han Jung-Eun has been married to Lee Woo-Cheol for 14 years and they have a daughter. Lee Woo-Cheol works as a PD at a radio station. Han Jung-Eun is busy taking care of their family and also working, so her mother Choi Soon-Ok comes to Seoul to help her. Suddenly, the family has a tragedy. Han Jung-Eun and her mother Choi Soon-Ok must face the truth from that day.