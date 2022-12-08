Not Available

Motion, on the Live Well network, features host Greg Aiello as he explores a variety of outdoor activities. From the Channel Islands in California to Bryce Canyon National Park, Maui, and Big Sur, Aiello takes a Nature-lovers perspective on exploration. Often times filmed solely by Aiello himself, the show acts as a guide on how to adventure to less-traveled places. Camping on a budget, kayaking with friends, and hiking mountains with safety cables are examples of Aiello's hobbies that are documented for viewers to see. Each half hour episode takes viewers to a location off the beaten path, with directions on exactly how to get there. With summer and winter vacations highlighted, Motion is produced with the average outdoorsmen in mind. Aiello narrates throughout, providing an inside look into his climbing, hiking, photography, and general fitness abilities.