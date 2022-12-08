Motives & Murders: Cracking the Case

Not Available

Investigation Discovery's new series, Motives & Murders, takes viewers into the minds of criminal investigators as they reveal the extraordinary lengths it required for them to capture notorious killers. Witness their challenges, setbacks, and dramatic revelations as they work to solve complex, non-traditional homicide cases, including a neighbor-on-neighbor poisoning solved through uncover police work and a body that was disposed of via the U.S. Postal Service. Packed with mystery, intrigue and suspense, this gripping one-hour series pays homage to the impressive work of the law enforcement officers who bring killers to justice.