Motor City Motors follows renowned fabricators and custom-bike builders Dave and James Kaye, founders of Detroit Bros. Custom Cycles. Watch each week as the brothers — with their father, John — tap into the Detroit-based talent and assemble a team of builders and specialists. Together they push the boundaries of automotive engineering to create one-of-a-kind vehicles — with a five-day limit for each build. From turning a 1929 Model T into one of the coolest gassers in the city to transforming a 1992 GMC Suburban into a pothole filler, the builds are limited only by the ingenuity and imagination of the Detroit Brothers and their crews. The Kayes hope the series gives the local community, as well as their own struggling business, a much-needed boost.