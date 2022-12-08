Motor Morphers

Not Available

Each week, two teams each take one hulking old vehicle and transform it into a mind-blowing piece of machinery capable of completing a fiendish challenge set by host Jason Bradbury. The series brings ingenuity, energy and passion to our screens in a fun and competitive format that brings engineering out of the shed. What if you had to turn a cement lorry into a boat or a milk float into a dragster? Where would you start? Have you got what it takes to be a Motor Morpher? Each week, two teams work against the clock to design their new vehicle, break down the old one into its constituent parts, test their ideas and then build their new machine. Finally, they face the big challenge –will their vehicles make the grade? And who will be the winner? Along the way there will be teamwork and arguments, disasters and triumphs. The show also delves into the workings of the machines and discovers what can be achieved with a bit of blue sky thinking. Jason casts a keen eye over the proceedings, backed up by engineering guru Hadrian Spooner.