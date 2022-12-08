Not Available

Mouk and Chavapa are two globetrotters cycling around the world. From Ouagadougou to New York, from Australia to Madagascar and Greece, the two buddies discover the world and its inhabitants... And as everything's different from home, adventure is always at the end of the road! Join them as they discover a modern, realistic and colourful world. Surprising characters, breathtaking landscapes or unknown traditions: our two travellers discover foreign worlds... Beyond all differences, they share a beautiful experience and make friends from all over the world.