Mountain is a British television series written and presented by Griff Rhys Jones that was originally broadcast 29 July–26 August 2007 on BBC One. The five programmes follow Rhys Jones as he traverses the mountains of Great Britain, from Wales to the Northern Highlands of Scotland. He also looks at the effect mountains have on the people who live near them, and vice versa. The series is an IWC Media production for BBC Scotland. Part of themed season by the BBC entitled 'Ultimate Outdoors', Mountain was produced by Ian MacMillan; the executive producers were Richard Klein and Andrea Miller, and Hamish Barbour. The music was composed by Malcolm Lindsay.