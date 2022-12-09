Not Available

Set around the antics of a ragtag group of Mountain Rescue volunteers, Mountain Goats celebrates the Highlands of Scotland, with proper kilt wearing maniacs fighting disaster on a weekly basis against the stunning backdrop of the Glencoe hills. When our heroes aren't out rescuing people, or being rescued themselves, they spend their time in 'The Old Goat' pub - a place of great warmth and camaraderie, where people come in for a quick pint and never want to leave. The regulars in the pub are Jimmy, an old school mountain goat with a fag burn in his jumper and a glint of mischief in his bloodshot eyes, the wild and mysterious Bill; Bernie, a cheery, hard-working woman, who keeps the others on the straight and narrow; and Conor, a handsome, easy-going young man who is more than a little bit naive. Their HQ is in the local pub, and the landlady is Jules - a formidable force of nature who'll have you out on your ear at the first sign of trouble.