Mountain Monsters: By The Fire

For generations the Appalachian Mountains have had more sightings of mysterious creatures than anywhere else in the United States. Now a team of hardcore hunters and trappers are out to identify these unexplained creatures. From the Kentucky Wolfman and the Lizard Demon to the legendary Mothman, these beasts are on the run as the skilled outdoorsmen follow the fresh physical evidence gathered by eyewitnesses from the region. When folklore bites back and leaves a trail of proof, this band of native West Virginian sons seeks the truth.