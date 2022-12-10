Not Available

A story about history and art is told through a school romance. Her love has led him to see verdant hills and clear streams and paint the scrolls of mountains and oceans. The headstrong and upright Xia Rui enters the Cultural Institute of Xiling University as a student. She encounters Ye Lin and Ye Miao, two brothers whose family has an abundant collection of ancient scrolls and paintings that have been passed on for generations. She also meets with the Cinderella-like Shen Zhen who is the nanny's daughter and the form develops a complicated relationship all while partaking in the task to restore ancient paintings.