Located in Alaska, America's last frontier, Russell Knight has assembled a team of skilled craftsman who are preserving natural history every day. Mounted in Alaska will be the first series of its kind to take the viewer inside the exciting, entertaining and always challenging world of taxidermy. From concept to completion, we will see the real process of what it takes to preserve natural history--on a deadline, and always for a demanding client. It's a pressure-packed process full of non-stop challenges for Russell and his team.