Corrupted criminal investigation officer, Sergey Volkov, got into serious trouble - for another trick while being drunk, the boss sends him into exile - into the ranks of exemplary mounted police. All the staff of the regiment seemed to him fabulous creatures with ancient notions of duty and homeland. Not wanting to linger on a new place, Volkov wants to leave to settle his personal affairs, but having learned that his new colleagues have fallen into a powerful batch, he nevertheless decides to come to the rescue.