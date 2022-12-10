Not Available

Mouth to Mouth is a 2009 comedy-drama television series written by Karl Minns and broadcast on BBC Three. A successful pilot episode of the programme had been broadcast in 2008, starring the same female cast as the full series but no males and with a significantly different story. Each of the six episodes follow a monologue structure where each of the main characters describe their life around the same date. As the series progresses the viewer discovers how each of the lives are interwoven. On the surface the script has some fine humorous moments but underlying it deals with some serious issues.