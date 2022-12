Not Available

It's the story of Geu Roo who has Asperger’s syndrome and his uncle Sang-goo. The two meet through the death of Geu Roo’s father and end up running a trauma cleaning business together. Working as trauma cleaners, both Geu Roo and Sang Goo uncover various stories of the deceased while experiencing different emotions and sentiments toward life, death, and family. Adapted from the nonfiction essay Things Left Behind written by professional trauma cleaner Kim Sae Byul.