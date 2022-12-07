Not Available

Move to the Music

    The ten famous songs from Move to the Music, originally filler music videos run between Noggin shows, and then a half-hour special which launched the kid-oriented careers of Laurie Berkner, Dan Zanes, and others, as well as prompting the creation of Jack's Big Music Show. Noggin - Move to the Music - Birthday Song.wmv Noggin - Move to the Music - Dan Zanes - Hello Hello.wmv Noggin - Move to the Music - Dan Zanes - Smile.wmv Noggin - Move to the Music - Laurie Berkner - Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz).wmv Noggin - Move to the Music - Laurie Berkner - Pig on Her Head.wmv Noggin - Move to the Music - Laurie Berkner - Song in My Tummy.wmv Noggin - Move to the Music - Laurie Berkner - This Hat.wmv Noggin - Move to the Music - Laurie Berkner - Victor Vito.wmv Noggin - Move to the Music - Laurie Berkner - We are the Dinosaurs.wmv Noggin - Move to the Music - Lisa Loeb and Elizabeth Mitchell - Catch the Moon2.wmv Noggin - Move to the Music - Lisa Loeb and Elizabeth Mitchell - Stop and Go.wmv audio bit rate: 732kbps video data rate: 394kbps width: 320 pixels height: 240 pixels Dan Zanes, Lisa Loeb, Elizabeth Mitchell, Laurie Berkner, Moose A. Moose, Jack's Big Music Show, and a lot of puppets and cartoon characters...

