Welcome to the Movie Life: House of Wax guide at TV Tome. As four young actors venture off to film a horror movie in Australia, the cameras of MTV's "Movie Life" tag along for one hell of a ride. Chad Michael Murray ("One Tree Hill"), Paris Hilton ("The Simple Life"), Elisha Cuthbert ("24") and Jared Padalecki ("Gilmore Girls") make up the cast for veteran producer Joel Silver's new horror movie. Based on the 1953 Warner Bros. classic, "House of Wax" is about a group of friends who struggle for their lives as they fall prey to a pair of murderous brothers. And that's just the movie. The "Movie Life" show takes "behind the scenes" even further by documenting the fun and chaos that occurs in a young actor's life after all, it's not always about what happens between "action" and "cut."