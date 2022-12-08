Not Available

"Moving In" finds a girl or guy caught between two people they want to have a long-term relationship with. Each of the two suitors is tricked into thinking they are "moving in" for a romantic weekend. After discovering they are competing with each other, they are surprised by the parents - who will also be spending the entire weekend with them... judging every move! Each is physically searched and forced to live under the parent's roof, on their terms, by their rules. When the weekend is over, the parents will choose one match for their son or daughter... and send the other packing.