Moving Story

British comedy-drama inspired by 1984 movie The Chain, both written by Jack Rosenthal, follows the adventures of a group of hard-working people who are employed by a moving company headed by Bamber (Warren Clarke). A goofy bespectacled man considered to be 'a bit of a know-all'. Bamber's always prepared to help anyone in difficulty whilst leading his team of removal men and memorizing all the answers in Trivial Pursuit so he can achieve his dream of becoming a Mastermind champ. The team meets interesting characters along the way and goes through experiences that are both funny and touching.