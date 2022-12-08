Not Available

Continuing his long-running conversation with the American public, Bill Moyers returned to television in January 2012 with Moyers & Company, a weekly series of smart talk and new ideas aimed at helping viewers make sense of our tumultuous times through the insight of America’s strongest thinkers. Airing on public television and radio stations around the country, the series offers a forum to poets, writers and artists, scientists and philosophers, and leading scholars. The program also features Moyers’ hallmark essays on democracy.