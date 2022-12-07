Moyers: God and Politics

Not Available

In this powerful series, Bill Moyers takes on the two subjects we are all told to avoid in polite company: politics and religion. The veteran journalist explores the role of Christianity in the American political arena by interviewing those whose work puts them squarely at the intersection of the religious and political worlds, from the Christian right in Washington, D.C. to evangelical missions in Central America. Filmed during the Reagan era and still strikingly relevant, the series shows how personal faith is translated into public action, how organized religion influences the political process, and how church continues to impact state in America.