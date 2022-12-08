Not Available

Mozart in the Jungle

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Picrow

Mozart in the Jungle is all about sex, drugs-and classical music-and shows that what happens behind the curtains at the symphony can be just as captivating as what happens on stage. Mozart in the Jungle was written by Oscar-nominated writer and director Roman Coppola, actor and musician Jason Schwartzman, and Tony-nominated writer and director Alex Timbers. The project is based on the memoir Mozart in the Jungle by Blair Tindall.

Cast

Gael García BernalRodrigo De Souza
Lola KirkeHailey Rutledge
Saffron BurrowsCynthia Taylor
Hannah DunneLizzie Campbell
Bernadette PetersGloria Windsor

Images

