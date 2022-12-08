Mozart in the Jungle is all about sex, drugs-and classical music-and shows that what happens behind the curtains at the symphony can be just as captivating as what happens on stage. Mozart in the Jungle was written by Oscar-nominated writer and director Roman Coppola, actor and musician Jason Schwartzman, and Tony-nominated writer and director Alex Timbers. The project is based on the memoir Mozart in the Jungle by Blair Tindall.
|Gael García Bernal
|Rodrigo De Souza
|Lola Kirke
|Hailey Rutledge
|Saffron Burrows
|Cynthia Taylor
|Hannah Dunne
|Lizzie Campbell
|Bernadette Peters
|Gloria Windsor
