Mozart in the Jungle is all about sex, drugs-and classical music-and shows that what happens behind the curtains at the symphony can be just as captivating as what happens on stage. Mozart in the Jungle was written by Oscar-nominated writer and director Roman Coppola, actor and musician Jason Schwartzman, and Tony-nominated writer and director Alex Timbers. The project is based on the memoir Mozart in the Jungle by Blair Tindall.