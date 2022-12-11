Mr. Bodyguard

Not Available

Some assignments end up with some fringe benefits. Lin Yi (Li Chung Lin) is a wushu master who is offered a great deal of money by a billionaire to protect his daughter, Chu Meng Yao (Cao Xi Yue), who happens to be the most beautiful, popular girl at her university. Lin Yi enrolls at the same university and becomes Meng Yao’s personal bodyguard and finds himself surrounded by many beautiful co-eds. While at first, Lin Yi is annoyed by the spoiled Meng Yao, but will he find himself falling under her irresistible charms as time passes? “School Beauty’s Personal Bodyguard” is a 2015 Taiwanese drama series directed by Wu Jian Xin.