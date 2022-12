Not Available

Mr. Box Office is a sitcom about one of the world's biggest movie stars, who is sentenced to community service teaching English at an inner-city high school in South Central Los Angeles. It features an all-star cast including Bill Bellamy, Jon Lovitz, Vivica A. Fox, Keshia Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show), Rick Fox, Gary Busey, Alex Thomas, Tony T. Roberts, and Tim Meadows (SNL).