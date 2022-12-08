Not Available

Based on Gerry Dee's real-life experiences as a high school teacher before he switched to comedy full-time, MR. D is a story about a charming, under-qualified teacher trying to fake his way through a teaching job, just like he often fakes his way through life. The premise shines the light on teaching from the teacher's point of view, and as it turns out, teachers don't know everything, especially Mr. D -- who struggles to keep one step ahead of his students. Dee, a regular at Just for Laughs and a contestant on Last Comic Standing, will top-line MR. D which is produced by Michael Volpe. The half hour weekly comedy comes to CBC Television this winter. MR. D is filmed in Halifax and features Canadian comic Gerry Dee from Topsail Entertainment.