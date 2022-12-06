Mr. Deeds Goes to Town

Not Available

Here's another series about a small town nice guy who inherits millions and comes to New York to manage his empire. The success of this type of show depends entirely on the actor involved, and Monte Mark ham as Longfellow Deeds is a good choice for the part. He's very believable as the small town newspaper editor who encounters nothing but insincerity and opportunists in 'the big city. Movie fans please note, except for the series title, this show bears no relation whatever to the classic movie of the '30s.