Not Available

Soo-Jin (Choi Ji Woo) is the beautiful daughter of a rich enterprise owner, President Jang. She was tricked into returning to Seoul from studying abroad as her father wanted her to get married. Soo-Jin couldn't stand her father's matchmaking candidates and concocted a scheme with her secretary Park Ae Ja (Choi Ran) to hire someone pretending to have all the qualities that her father wante. They ended up having Kim Yong Nam (Kim Seung Woo) to be someone he was not; well educated, rich and sophisticated. But in reality, he is a water bottle delivery man and is neither rich nor educated. The only thing he has is a good heart.